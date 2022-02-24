American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

AEL stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

