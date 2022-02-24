American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after buying an additional 531,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,544,906. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

