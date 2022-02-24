Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.230-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.52 and a 52 week high of $292.97.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.