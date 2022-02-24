AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $32.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

AMCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of AMCX opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMC Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

