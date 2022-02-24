Ambire AdEx Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $55.10 million and $16.69 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00035238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00110565 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 152,298,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,856,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.