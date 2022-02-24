Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.82 million.Alteryx also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $103.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alteryx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alteryx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.