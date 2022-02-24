Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,218,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.