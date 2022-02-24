AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years.
Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $15.58.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
