AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

