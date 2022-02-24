AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

