AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
AWF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 15,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.63.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
