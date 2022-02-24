AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AWF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 15,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 139,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

