Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany stock traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $662.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,341. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $605.14 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $669.45 and a 200-day moving average of $665.87.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

