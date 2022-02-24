Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 162,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,648. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18.

Get Allbirds alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.