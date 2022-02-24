Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 179,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Alight has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

