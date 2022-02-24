Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ALIT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 179,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Alight has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34.
In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Separately, Stephens started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
About Alight
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
