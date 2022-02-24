Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,624,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $252.00. The company has a market cap of $286.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.
About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
