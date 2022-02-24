Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,624,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $252.00. The company has a market cap of $286.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

