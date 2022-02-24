Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

AA opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

