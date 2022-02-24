Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.
AIRG stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
