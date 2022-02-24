Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

AIRG stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

