Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given New €165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($170.45) to €165.00 ($187.50) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.86.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. Airbus has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

