Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.82.

NYSE APD traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $235.13. 66,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $234.42 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

