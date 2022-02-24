Air Canada Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.07.

TSE AC opened at C$24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.27. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

