Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on API. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agora has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of API opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Agora has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agora by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agora by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agora by 27.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 558,286 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agora by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Agora by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,264,000 after acquiring an additional 303,756 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

