Agora (NASDAQ:API) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 89,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,911. Agora has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agora by 642.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

