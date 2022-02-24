Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

API stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 21,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Agora has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,537,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186,399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Agora by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Agora by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

