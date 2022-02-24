Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

