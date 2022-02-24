Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.90 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $111.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.20 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $152.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 32,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,073. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $272.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.