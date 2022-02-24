AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $988.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

