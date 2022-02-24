Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 18th

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.
AE opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70.
About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.
