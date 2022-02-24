Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 18th

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

AE opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AE. Barclays PLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

