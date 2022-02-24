Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

ADMP stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 52,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,369. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 582,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 854,184 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.