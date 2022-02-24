Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $5.90. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 6,878 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 17,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

