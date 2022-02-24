Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $5.90. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 6,878 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44.
About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
