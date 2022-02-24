Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stake Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,531 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $821.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

