ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.22.
NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.61.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
