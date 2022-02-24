ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.22.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 733,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 262,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

