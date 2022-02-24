Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $221.90

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 221.90 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 224.49 ($3.05), with a volume of 877360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.60 ($3.18).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 285 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.71.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($221,814.23). Also, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($103,223.17).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

