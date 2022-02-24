Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,296.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,296 ($17.63) and last traded at GBX 1,306 ($17.76), with a volume of 14410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($18.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 24.25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

