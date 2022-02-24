AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.000-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $146.76. 9,269,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413,977. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $148.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

