Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,039 shares of company stock worth $9,276,044 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 79,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

