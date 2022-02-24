Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

AAN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $632.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aaron’s by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

