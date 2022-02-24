Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €35.10 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.10 ($39.89) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.68 ($31.45).

Shares of ARL traded down €0.30 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €27.12 ($30.82). The company had a trading volume of 124,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €18.70 ($21.25) and a 1-year high of €30.20 ($34.32). The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -33.11.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

