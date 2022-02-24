$99.84 Million in Sales Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) to report sales of $99.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.18 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $259.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.82 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

AVIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

