$860.95 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to post sales of $860.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.40 million to $875.21 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $774.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 347,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.