7,998 Shares in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PLDT by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHI. Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

