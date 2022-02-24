6,120 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $910.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.20.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.