5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FPLSF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 3,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5N Plus (FPLSF)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.