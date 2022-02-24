5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FPLSF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 3,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.