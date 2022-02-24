5,941 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

