502 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $247,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $87,256,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

