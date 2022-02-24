$5.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $21.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $2,856,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.74. 2,005,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,897. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $112.98 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

