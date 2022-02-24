4,278 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Purchased by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

XOP stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

