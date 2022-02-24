$40.75 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $40.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $39.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $165.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $168.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.38 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $178.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HBT Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

