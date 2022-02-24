$4.44 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $17.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after purchasing an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $985.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

