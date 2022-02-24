$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,870. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,903,000 after buying an additional 222,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

