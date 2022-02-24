$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,870. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,903,000 after buying an additional 222,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.