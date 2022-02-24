3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,643 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 119,191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $41,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $493,712. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $16.44 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

