$363.64 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $363.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $368.20 million. Infinera reported sales of $330.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Infinera’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,476. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Infinera has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 31.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Infinera by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Infinera by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Infinera by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

